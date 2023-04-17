SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I hope everyone had a wonderful weekend! We will have several days of comfortable weather to begin the week. It’s Spring, so the weather will keep us on our toes, as there may be a few rounds of strong thunderstorms to end the week.

Weather headlines for the upcoming week

Clear and cold Monday morning. pleasant afternoon: This will be our coldest morning of the week as sunrise temperatures will be in the mid-40s, even some 30s bringing some patchy frost across Arkansas and Oklahoma.

It won’t stay chilly for too long, as sunny skies and a light south breeze will bring gorgeous weather this afternoon. Expect temperatures to reach the low 70s by noon, with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, right at average for the date. Skies will be sunny throughout, with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

A slight chance of rain returns tomorrow: Scattered rain showers will return Tuesday across much of east Texas and Louisiana but temperatures will remain comfortable in the 70s and low 80s. No severe weather is expected, and we may see a few isolated showers continue into Wednesday before we tap into a higher chance for rain and thunderstorms late in the week.

Severe storms Thursday and Friday? There is quite a bit of uncertainty regarding the late-week weather pattern, but it will feature a chance for thunderstorms Thursday and Friday as a cold front settles into the region.

Severe weather risk late Thursday (left) and Friday (right) – use slider to adjust

Thursday’s storms will be confined to the northern ArkLaTex before the cold front passes through the remainder of the region Friday. As of right now, there may be a window for severe weather late Thursday into Thursday night across Oklahoma and Arkansas. If we can warm up enough after a cloudy and rainy Friday morning. another severe weather threat may develop by midday Friday. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting this potential by placing the ArkLaTex in the severe weather outlook both days, but given the low confidence in how this will play out we will likely see adjustments to the risk area in the upcoming days, so check back for updates!