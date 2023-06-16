While our multiple rounds of severe storms are decreasing, another threat is just now beginning. The overnight storms have moved, for the most part, east of our area. There were a few more storms before high pressure began to build into the ArkLaTex. This will effectively move the path of storms away from our area. However, there is another threat looming for the ArkLaTex: Dangerous heat and high humidity levels!

Current Futurecast Loop

Highs today will climb into the mid-80s north, where rain-cooled air resides, to the mid to upper 90s for southern parts of our area. As we factor in the high humidity along with the temperatures, heat index levels will be in the lower 100° levels. The heat index level is essentially the combination of high humidity levels which decreases the body’s ability to sweat, which provides evaporative cooling. I call “sweating and cooling evaporation” the body’s air conditioning system. Just lick your fingertip and blow on it. Do you feel the cooling effect? Same thing for sweat and evaporation.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Even though we may see a few more rounds of storms for parts of our area, the biggest threat may be hot and muggy days. We will likely be finding Heat Advisories daily. In addition, it should be no surprise to see Excessive Heat Warnings issued in the coming days. Be Smart…Beat The Heat…Stay Alive!