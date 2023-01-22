As an upper-level trough of low pressure moved east of the area, clear skies returned by late Sunday. The upper-level flow will be from the northwest allowing temperatures to crater for Monday morning. Lows will plummet into the 20s along the north of the I-30 corridor, while the rest of the area will be near or just below freezing. Monday will find abundant sunshine with afternoon highs ranging through the 50s. Take time to enjoy your Monday because there will be a significantly wet and possibly stormy weather event unfolding in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday. This event will last through the day Tuesday into the overnight hours before ending very early Wednesday morning.

All of this will be due to an upper-level low tracking northeast through NE Texas into SE Oklahoma. Very strong and blustery winds will also be found in this scenario. An attendant surface low-pressure system will track much farther south from South Texas into Central Louisiana. Very heavy rain with possible thunder will develop as the system comes together. While severe weather will be essentially ruled out, very gusty winds will be found along with torrential rain. Rain totals will easily reach 2 inches with a few rain totals possibly reaching 3 inches. In addition, a wintry mix may be found in McCurtain County, OK, and adjacent areas of SW Arkansas. The impact level will likely be negligible due to warm ground temperatures. However, some accumulation may be found on grassy areas and elevated roadways and bridges.

Your Thursday and Friday will find a bit warmer temperatures and dry conditions. However, rain returns for the weekend and will last through much of the following week. On a side note, this is a forecast that even ducks would not like.