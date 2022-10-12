Dust off those sweaters and jackets. You will need them next week!

A cold front will move through and out of the area overnight with a few evening storms. Afternoon highs today were near 90° with quite muggy conditions. However, cooler air will provide Thursday afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s before rising once again to near 90° Friday and Saturday. Humidity levels behind this front will drop to only about 18 to 25%. Those levels will be on the increase as we head into the weekend.

By Sunday, an impressive change enters the picture with a very strong cold front moving ever so slowly through the area. It should enter from the north Saturday night and exit the southern Arklatex at some point Monday. It does appear that parts of our area could pick up an inch or two of rain as the front moves slowly southward.

Another plus will be the game-changing fall temperatures that the front brings. As you can see in the 7-Day Forecast, afternoon high temperatures will drop From 90° Saturday to 67° Tuesday and Wednesday. Grab a jacket for your morning commute as morning lows crater after a low of 64° Sunday to lows on either side of 40° by Wednesday. I’m not saying that records will be broken by this front. However, true Autumn weather is finally arriving and sticking around for a while!