It appears that we will see a couple of dry days followed by back to back storm systems. After a rather dreary Saturday, we will find a fantastic Sunday with abundant sunshine. Morning low temperatures will be either side of freezing and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Monday will be much warmer, thanks to high pressure bringing a southerly, moist flow and warmth, as well. Yes, there is a “But…” at this point!

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

A very robust upper-level system will move our way Monday night into Tuesday. At the same time, a massive surface low, with an attendant Pacific cold front, will quickly make its way into the ArkLaTex. Showers will develop and the wee hours of Tuesday morning with rain and thunderstorms developing during the day. South winds will be very gusty. Since this will be a Pacific cold front, there will be no cool-down. Tuesday night should be dry. However, moisture and heat continue as a very strong storm system to our west takes aim on the ArkLaTex.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Total Rainfall Potential

Rain and potentially severe storms will be found Wednesday afternoon through the overnight hours into Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex in a Slight Risk ( #2 out of #5, the highest risk) for severe storms. One more front will blast through the area Thursday. This will be an Arctic cold front. We will see at or below freezing morning lows Friday and Saturday. Afternoon high temperatures will be either side of 50° Friday followed by low to mid-50s Saturday with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Be weather-aware Tuesday through Thursday.

Severe Storm Risk Wednesday

Severe Risk Today