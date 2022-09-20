Temperatures will continue to be well above normal for this time of year with near record highs possible Thursday. A cold front will move through the area Sunday night bringing a slight chance of rain and cooler temperatures. Could we see a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week?

High temperatures so far today

Above-normal temperatures continue: Temperatures have been above normal for the past few days and we will likely see that trend continue. Upper-level high pressure that is centered near the ArkLaTex will allow the heat to intensify over the next few days. Lows Wednesday morning will once again be above normal as we fall into the lower 70s. Daytime highs Wednesday will be a little hotter as we top out in the upper 90s over most of the area. The hottest day of the week will likely be Thursday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. The record high in Shreveport for Thursday’s date is 101 degrees.

The sunny days continue: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex once again Tuesday night. Expect a mostly sunny sky Wednesday and a clear to partly cloudy sky once again Wednesday night. Thursday will also be another dry day under a partly to mostly sunny sky. We will likely see temperatures ease a little Friday and this weekend. Highs will fall into the middle 90s while lows stay mainly in the lower 70s.

Futurecast updated every hour

Cold front brings relief: Fortunately, it appears that the upper ridge won’t stick around too long. A large upper-level trough will develop over the eastern third of the country by the end of the weekend. This will allow a decent cold front to race through the ArkLaTex late Sunday and Sunday night. The front will bring a chance of rain, but it likely won’t be much. Most models show that rainfall totals will be less than ¼”. Overnight temperatures behind the front will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Daytime highs next week behind the front will be nearly ten degrees cooler in the middle 80s.

A gulf hurricane next week? While hurricane Fiona strengthens to a major hurricane and heads north well away from the US coast, a second disturbance will likely develop late this week and move into the Caribbean this weekend and early next week. Long-range models show that this system could become a hurricane and move into the Gulf of Mexico during the last half of next week. You can see one model’s outlook for next Wednesday evening below. While the majority track this system through the eastern gulf, there is obviously a great deal of uncertainty at this point. Stay tuned!