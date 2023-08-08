SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will pass north of the ArkLaTex today bringing welcome heat relief for much of the region. The steady rain will not make it as far south as I-20, but some of the lingering clouds should hold temperatures below 100 degrees for much of the day.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch that was in effect early this morning expired at 8 a.m. Thunderstorms will continue to pass through Arkansas until 10 a.m., but most of the rain should wind down prior to noon. It will be partly cloudy with some sun managing to return this aftenroon.

Current Futurecast Loop

High temperatures will tumble into the 80s where rain falls this morning meaning no heat warnings for Arkansas and Oklahoma. Even though the I-20 corridor won’t see much rainfall, the increase in clouds will hold our temperatures in the mid-90s in Shreveport/Bossier. Unfortunately, the rain will not fall in the areas that need it most south of I-20 in deep east Texas and Louisiana.

Tuesday afternoon expected high temperatures

The heat index will likely reach 105 to 108 degrees this afternoon where we will remain dry, so the Excessive Heat Warnings has been replaced by a Heat Advisory. The only area that may feel heat index temperatures above 110 degrees will be Shelby County, Texas, where an Excessive Heat Warning continues through this evening.

Heat Advisory Tuesday

Enjoy the brief break we will receive from the heat. High pressure will nudge the front east tonight and bring back the mostly sunny and warm weather in the upcoming days. We will have highs near or above 100 degrees for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. The best chance for rain to return will be late this weekend into early next week.