SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat continues this week but the northern ArkLaTex should get a few days of relief today and tomorrow as a front will drop highs north of I-20 below 100 degrees. A few spotty storms are possible today, with an uptick in scattered storms Tuesday.

Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory Monday

Today: Temperatures will be in the low 80s at sunrise with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through mid-morning. High temperatures will wind up in the 90s throughout Arkansas and Oklahoma to just over 100 degrees in Texas and Louisiana. Humidity will boost the heat index to 105-112 degrees this afternoon, and most of the region remains under an Excessive Heat Warning, so limit your time outside this afternoon.

Forecast heat index Monday

A ‘cool front’ has triggered widespread storms just north of the ArkLaTex this morning. These storms will move southeast with a few isolated storms and rain showers dipping into areas north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Current Futurecast Loop

While we don’t expect to see many storms today, if any thunderstorms are able to devleop the hot and humid air could lead to a few strong wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ of severe weather in the forecast. This is a level 1 threat on the 1 to 5 scale. This means a storm or two could become severe, but widespread and significant severe weather is not expected.

Severe weather risk Monday

Tuesday: This may be the one day we fall below 100 degrees in all areas, but it will remain hot and humid. The front impacting the northern ArkLaTex today will move south through the remainder of the region Tuesday. A few scattered storms may be ongoing along the I-30 corridor Tuesday morning, with the front pushing the storms south into the I-20 corridor later in the day. High temperatures are foercast to be in the 80s and 90s.

Burn Bans: Rainfall accumulations over the next 48 hours won’t amount to much. We could see some areas pick up a quarter to half inch of rainfall but this will do little to alleviate onoging drought conditoins. Burn bans are now in effect for a number of areas of Texas and Louisiana.

Current burn bans

High pressure and heat builds midweek: High pressure will return Wednesday ending the chance for any rainfall and pushing high temperatures to the 100 degree mark in most areas Wednesday through Friday.

There is some hope for a pattern change late in the weekend as high pressure exits and allows rain to return.