SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Get ready for more heat over the upcoming week, but we will have a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms to cool us off in the upcoming days.

Expected low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning

Temperatures have eclipsed 100 degrees in most areas Saturday afternoon, and we will feel the familiar range of temperatures Sunday, as it will be in the low 80s during the morning, with highs reaching 100 to 103 degrees Sunday afternoon. High humidity will send our heat index or ‘real feel’ to 110 to 115 degrees during the afternoon, so the Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until 9 p.m. Sunday.

Forecast high temperatures Sunday afternoon

Heat index Sunday

A strong dome of high pressure is keeping most areas of the ArkLaTex hot and dry, but a cold front north of the region has triggered scattered storms that have moved into portions of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

We will see a few more storms develop Sunday afternoon mainly along and north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma. The hot temperatures will result in strong downburst winds in any storms, so an isolated severe storm capable of high wind can’t be ruled out.

Current Futurecast Loop

This front will progress slowly and steadily through the ArkLaTex Monday and Tuesday. The northern ArkLaTex will see the best chance for storms again Monday, with the rest of us getting a chance for a few cooling showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. We will likely see a ‘marginal risk’ of severe weather on both days, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. The Storm Prediction Center has the area outlined in a ‘marginal risk’ outlook for isolated severe weather Monday.

Monday severe weather risk

High temperatures will be near 100 Monday, but we should feel the temperatures and humidity drop somewhat Tuesday, giving us some minor heat relief as highs dip into the low to mid-90s Tuesday afternoon. This relief will be short-lived as we may rebound to feel a few days at or above 100 Wednesday through Friday.

The long-range forecast models suggest a bigger pattern change perhaps arriving by next weekend which may be our best chance of breaking this streak of highs at or above 100 degrees.