SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday, ArkLaTex! Forget the jackets this weekend as our heatwave will continue through Monday, but there will be some brief relief from the intense heat for a few days next week.

Excessive Heat Warning Friday

The bottom line up front, the dangerous heat will linger through the weekend, so keep any yardwork confined to the early morning hours, and find comfortable air-conditioned plans inside each afternoon.

There is another Excessive Heat Warning in effect today as high temperatures of 100 to 105 degrees, and high humidity will give us a heat index of 110 to 116 degrees this afternoon. Continue to stay hydrated and limit your time outside. It will be a mostly sunny end to the week and dry for any evening plans you may have.

Forecast high temperatures Friday (left) and heat index (right) – use the slider to adjust

Early morning temperatures will be in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday, with a few more clouds around by the end of the weekend as a cool front approaches the region. This front should kick up a breezy south wind Sunday, helping some drier air to lower our humidity so we may see the heat warnings downgraded to heat advisories Sunday or Monday. Expect highs at or slightly above 100 degrees over a dry weekend.

We may begin to see a few showers and isolated storms develop along the front Sunday night into Monday, but the best chance for rain will arrive Tuesday as the front moves through the region. Temperatures should fall into the low and mid-90s Tuesday, recovering and reaching the upper 90s as we dry out Wednesday. While it won’t be a significant cleansing of the intense heat, temperatures should be more tolerable for a few days next week.