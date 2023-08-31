SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is the final day of August, and we are about to put one of the hottest months on record behind us. As we look into the first week of September our fingers are crossed rain will return to keep our highs below 100 degrees and temper the ongoing wildfire danger.

It will feel great early this morning as sunrise temperatures will be near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies. We will see a few mid/high-level clouds drift through today, not carrying any rain, but keeping us partly cloudy. High temperatures will be near average in the low to mid-90s with a light northeast breeze.

Expected high temperatures Thursday

A weak front will move in this afternoon and drop our humidity even more. Wildfire danger continues to be at extreme levels, and the Fire Weather Warning (Red Flag Warning) has been hoisted for another day in Texas and Louisiana with Elevated Fire Danger in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Continue to avoid any outdoor burning as nearly the entire ArkLaTex is under a burn ban.

Fire Weather Warning Thursday

The lower humidity will give us one of the nicest nights of the summer as lows will be in the low to mid-60s overnight and into Friday morning.

Cooler overnight lows Thursday night

Friday and Saturday will play out similarly to today with dry weather and highs in the mid-90s. We should feel some humidity return this weekend setting the stage for some spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday as an area of low pressure develops along the Gulf Coast. This low will slide over the region Monday through Wednesday next week bringing a 20 to 30 percent chance of thunderstorms each day. Since the rain will be spread out and spotty in nature, accumulations will average a half-inch or less in total over the next 7 days, not making much of a dent in our ongoing drought.