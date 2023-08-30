SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is feeling great outside early this morning. The tolerable but extremely dry weather will continue through Friday, with a slight chance of rain returning late in the weekend into early next week.

Fire weather warning Wednesday

Fire danger has returned to an extreme level due to low humidity and a dry north wind. A Fire Weather Warning (Red Flag Warning) is in effect until 8 p.m. for much of Texas and Louisiana. Areas in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas not in the warning are under an elevated risk for wildfires, so all areas of the ArkLaTex are asked to forego any outdoor burning until we can get a few days of measurable rain to return.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

We will not see any raindrops today, but there will be a few clouds making for partly cloudy skies throughout the day. High temperatures will remain near average in the mid-90s, with low humidity keeping our heat index below 100 degrees. Wind will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Hurricane Idalia will pass through Florida and Georgia today not having any direct impact on our weather. As this storm moves inland it will help to reinforce our dry north wind through the end of the week keeping us dry with elevated to extreme wildfire danger through Friday.

We will feel the humidity increase this weekend which will drive our heat index above 100 degrees and somewhat lower our fire threat. There will be an upper-level disturbance late in the weekend to the east of us, but it may be close enough to push a few spotty showers and storms into the ArkLaTex mainly in the afternoons Sunday through Tuesday. Unfortunately, the rain that falls won’t do much to put a dent into the ongoing drought which will keep our highs on the hot side, in the mid to upper 90s for much of next week.