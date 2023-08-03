SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot and mostly dry weather will continue through the weekend until rain returns to wash away the extreme heat next week.

Excessive Heat Warning Thursday

Excessive Heat Warning: Beware, it is very warm this morning. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with high humidity at sunrise. High temperatures are likely to wind up in the 102 to 105-degree range in most areas late this afternoon. I am somewhat concerned that the warmer start this morning could send high temperatures above 105 degrees. We did reach 106 degrees in Shreveport yesterday. The all-time heat record is 109° in Shreveport which was reached on this date in 2011.

Of course, it will feel like it’s above 110 degrees with the high humidity giving our temperatures a ‘true feel’ of up to 115 degrees this afternoon. This dangerous heat can bring the rapid onset of heat illness, so remain hydrated, limit your time outside this afternoon, and look forward to some days below 100 degrees next week.

Thursday expected highs (left) and heat index (right) – use the slider to adjust

We did manage to see a few isolated showers and storms impact the southern half of the ArkLaTex yesterday, but it’s looking drier today as high pressure remains in control. It will be a mostly sunny morning and afternoon.

Current Futurecast Loop

100-degree heat lingers through the weekend: High temperatures will stay at or above 100 degrees through Sunday with little chance of any rain until late in the weekend.

The strong area of high pressure bringing the heat this week will move far enough west that it will allow a cool front to drop into the region early next week. We will see more clouds and a chance of rain by Monday, which may drop many of us below 100, and with an increase in scattered storms Tuesday we should drop highs into the low to mid-90s. It’s not perfect, but at least it should be more tolerable to do things outside by early next week.