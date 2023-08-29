SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a summer that has been anything but average, we are in for some enjoyable and ‘normal’ weather for the remainder of the week. You won’t have to worry about any excessive heat warnings or severe weather.

Tuesday weather outlook

Temperatures are feeling great this morning as it will be in the 60s and low 70s at sunrise. We did manage to shake some of the humidity in the past 24 hours so it won’t feel as muggy today, but we’ll have the typical summer heat with highs in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. It will be breezy at times with northwest wind gusts of 15 to 20 miles per hour, but this dry wind will feel great if you’re spending any time outside today.

Current Futurecast Loop

No chance for rain as high pressure to our west has routed the jetstream and any associated rain away from the region so we will run mostly sunny all day with no chance of rain for the remainder of the week.

One of the reasons it will be quiet in the ArkLaTex is developing Hurricane Idalia which will move over the very warm waters of the Gulf today. Idalia is now forecast to become a major category 3 hurricane prior to landfall. The forecast models are in strong agreement that Idalia will make landfall on Florida’s west coast sometime Wednesday. These tropical systems let out a lot of dry air around them and we’ll tap into that sinking dry air for the remainder of the week which will keep our skies mostly sunny through Friday.

National Hurricane Center Idalia forecast

We will enjoy lower humidity through at least Thursday as long as the north wind stays with us, but winds are expected to turn southeast Friday bringing back the muggy/humid air over the weekend. While we won’t break any records, highs will be in the upper 90s with a heat index approaching 105 degrees again, so we may see the heat advisories return late this week or over the weekend.

The outlook for measurable rain is not great over the next week, but we may pick up some spotty rain chances by Sunday and Monday, but not enough rain to alleviate the ongoing drought and fire danger.