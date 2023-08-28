SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Breathe easy today as needed heat and humidity relief will take over for much of the week. Any rain left over this morning will end quickly, so you’ll have all day to wander outside and enjoy the pattern change.

Monday expected high temperatures

You will feel relief the moment you open the door as sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s. There will be some leftover mugginess today, but high temperatures will be at a level that won’t draw any complaints in the low 90s. A brief rain shower can’t be ruled out, but most of our counties and parishes will be dry under partly cloudy skies.

Current Futurecast Loop

We have eliminated the 100-degree heat, and the humidity will soon follow. A dry north breeze will lower our humidity by sunset with lows expected to dip into the 60s and 70s overnight due to the expected arrival of the drier airmass.

Expected lows Monday night into Tuesday morning

Comfortable nights and mornings are expected all week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s Tuesday through Thursday with low humidity and no chance of any rainfall. We will feel the humidity return Friday, and we could warm to near 100 degrees by the weekend so we are not done with the heat just yet but Fall isn’t far off.

Tropical Storm Idalia

Of note in other parts of the country, Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it enters the Gulf Of Mexico this week, eventually making landfall in Florida late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The track is expected to stay east of us and we will have no impacts along the Louisiana or Texas coastlines.