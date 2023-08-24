SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSs) – We will reach the peak of our heatwave today, so find some indoor activities as this will be a fine afternoon to enjoy the comforts of air-conditioning. In a somewhat exciting development, a lucky few could see a quick shot of rain this afternoon. We are a few days from heat relief arriving, but it is on the way.

Forecast highs Thursday (left) and heat index (right) – use slider to adjust

The Excessive Heat Warning continues for all areas as high temperatures well over 100 degrees and an uptick in humidity will send our afternoon heat index over 110 degrees. It’s possible the ‘true feel’ to the temperatures this afternoon could exceed 115 degrees for a few hours. The record high will be broken in Shreveport, as 103 degrees is the record set in 1899, and we are forecast to reach 106 degrees.

Current Futurecast Loop

High pressure is directly overhead and that’s why this will again turn into one for the record books. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but an active sea breeze on the coast will help to push a few rain showers into Texas and Louisiana this afternoon. Enjoy the rain if you get it, even if it only sticks around for a few minutes. Wildfire danger remains high with our Fire Weather Warning extended thorugh today.

The chance of spotty showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will linger into the weekend, but there won’t be much of a cool down as highs will only drop a few degrees between today and Saturday.

The area of high pressure responsible for all of the 105+ degree days will move west this weekend opening the door for a weak cold front to move into the region. This front will drop highs into the 90s for several days next week and give us our best chance of finding measurable rain for the first time all month. So far Shreveport has registered only a trace amount of rain since August 1st, with .70″ in Texarkana.