SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning, ArkLaTex! We are at the midway point of the week and a day closer to our next cool-down. Bottom line up front, as hot as this summer has been, today and tomorrow will be about as bad as it gets before the temperatures ease a few degrees this weekend before much-needed relief arrives next week.

Excessive Heat Warning Wednesday

This is the 23rd day of August. 12 of the 22 days we have lived through have featured high temperatures at or above 105 degrees. Today is no exception, as highs will be 106-108 degrees in the drought-stricken areas of Texas and Louisiana. The northern ArkLaTex will be between 100 and 105 degrees. High humidity will keep our heat index running at or above 110 degrees throughout the afternoon. Our Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Thursday.

Heat index Wednesday

It will be a mostly sunny day with few clouds to even offer us any shade from this extreme heat. Fire danger remains high due to dry vegetation and the Fire Weather Warning (Red Flag Warning) has been extended through today. Wildfires are currently burning in all corners of our 4 state region and you may notice a haze in the sky throughout the day.

Fire Weather Warning

The very large and strong dome of high pressure keeping much of the country in this August heatwave will slide back towards us today and tomorrow. As it centers itself over the ArkLaTex we may make a run at the all-time record high in Shreveport tomorrow. I am forecasting a high of 108 degrees as of now, and the hottest temperature on record is 110 degrees, too close for comfort.

Current Futurecast Loop

The high will continue to move west Thursday and Friday releasing its grip on the region and allowing a few sea breeze showers or storms to develop Thursday and Friday, but these pockets of rain will be too few to bring most of us any cooler weather. High pressure will be long gone late in the weekend and that will allow a ‘cold front’ to pass through the region Sunday.

We should feel a warm but much more comfortable weather pattern for several days next week as humidity relief is expected with this front as well. Never thought I’d be so happy to see highs in the 90s, but we should enjoy several days below 100 degrees next week. With August running out of real estate, I’m hopeful this will be our last stretch of consecutive days over 105 degrees for a long time.