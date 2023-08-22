SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be another day breaking record-high temperatures in the ArkLaTex, fortunately, there is some relief in the forecast as a much-needed pattern change will occur over the weekend.

Tropical Storm Harold forecast

Tropical Storm Harold is passing south of the ArkLaTex today in the Gulf Of Mexico. Harold is expected to move west making landfall near the south Texas and Mexico border, which means we won’t see any rain or wind from this system. The dry air that sinks out of these tropical storms will be in place over the ArkLaTex which will bring another mostly sunny and brutally hot day. Highs will be at or above 100 degrees in most areas with high humidity bringing a heat index over 110 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect, a good idea to limit your time outside after 11 a.m. and enjoy some air-conditioning inside this afternoon. The record high for the date in Shreveport is 104°, and 106° for Texarkana.

Excessive Heat Warning Tuesday

Tuesday heat index

Wind will be light today, but the ongoing drought and excessive heat will bring another day of high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning has been extended for areas along and south of I-20 in Louisiana and Texas. You may notice a haze to the sunny skies today: light smoke from wildfires ongoing around the region.

Red Flag Warning Tuesday (high fire danger)

It will get worse before it gets better. A strong ridge of high pressure will move directly over the ArkLaTex in the upcoming days. Highs will be in the 106-110 degree range Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday afternoon we could make a run at the all-time record high in Shreveport of 110 degrees. The high will move west Friday and open the door for a slight chance of rain and more clouds to return this weekend. Temperatures will be slow to drop, but by Sunday a weak cold front will pass through dropping our highs and humidity to more tolerable levels next week, as highs will likely be in the 90s for much of next week.