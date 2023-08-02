SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to Wednesday! More heat warnings today as this summer’s most recent heatwave will not let up on us until next week. A lucky few may see a late-day rain shower today, but It will stay hot and mostly dry through the weekend.

Excessive Heat Warning Wednesday

The bottom line? More dangerous heat today. We’ll have a small window this morning between 6-9 a.m. where it will feel okay to be outside. Our heat index will likely be above 100 degrees by 10 a.m.

Highs will be just over 100 degrees this afternoon, but the humid air will give us a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures as high as 115 degrees between 2 and 5 p.m. Please take every precaution to protect yourself from heat illness by staying hydrated, staying inside as much as possible, and wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Heat index today

There is a chance the heat and humidity could spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. The areas most likely to get a cooling rain shower will be south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana where the sea breeze could become a factor in helping push a few showers in.

Current Futurecast Loop

The dangerously hot and mostly dry weather pattern will continue through the weekend as a strong area of high pressure or ‘heat dome’ remains centered near the ArkLaTex. This high will exit late in the weekend, opening the door for a front currently north of the region to drop in early next week.

While a major cooldown is not expected, the scattered showers and storms will drop highs below the 100-degree mark for most of the week, and the scattered rain chances and clouds may be enough to keep some of the heat advisories and heat warnings away.