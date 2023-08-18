SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The good news first, it is Friday and we are headed into the weekend which I hope will bring you plenty of rest and relaxation. The not-so-great news? We are staring at 3 to 4 straight days of high temperatures of 103 – 107 degrees, with relentless heat possibly lingering through next week as well.

Friday forecast high temperatures

We will have an hour or two of comfortable temperatures in the 70s at sunrise. The humidity will increase today as high pressure strengthens over the ArkLaTex. The combination of humidity, drought, and high pressure will send our highs above 100 degrees. Our heat index will range from 105 – 108 degrees in the northern ArkLaTex where a Heat Advisory is in effect, to above 110 degrees in Texas and Louisiana where an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued. Try to limit your time outside after 10 a.m., stay hydrated, and keep doing the things you’ve been doing this summer to avoid heat-related fatigue and illness.

Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory today

Afternoon heat index Friday

Friday and Saturday will be sunny days, with the increase in humidity bringing partly cloudy skies by the end of the weekend. Rain continues to be an elusive reward, and with high pressure centering near the region for the next week, we won’t see any raindrops to provide heat and drought relief.

Highs will remain above 100 degrees this weekend, so if you’re doing any yard work get it done before 9:30 a.m. Indoor activities in the air conditioning will be the way to go Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Current drought conditions

Drought conditions have expanded and worsened with some extreme drought now noted near Toledo Bend Reservoir where wildfires have been ongoing throughout the week.

Looking into next week there isn’t much relief as highs will remain at or above 100 degrees with little chance for any rainfall. The bringing this heat won’t move out of the way until next weekend, which may be the next time we fall below 100.