SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After 2 days of spectacular summer weather, we take no joy in the heat building for the remainder of the week. Humidity will remain low today, but a few areas may eclipse a heat index above 105 degrees this afternoon, so a Heat Advisory has returned for many of our east Texas counties.

Expected high temperatures Thursday

You have one final morning to get outside and enjoy these cooler temperatures with low humidity before it’s back to the regularly scheduled muggy and hot summer. It will be in the 60s at sunrise with clear skies. All-day sunshine, a returning south wind, and strengthening high pressure will add 5 to 10 degrees to our highs this afternoon putting most areas either in the upper 90s or just above 100 degrees.

With low humidity in most locations, our heat index will stay below 105 degrees, but it may reach that mark in Texas briefly this afternoon, and that’s why a heat advisory is in effect for those areas thorugh the evening hours.

Heat Advisory Thursday

A strong ridge of high pressure will keep us sunny and dry through the weekend. The humidity will return in full force tomorrow, so expect a mix of Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings this weekend as high temperatures of 103-106 degrees and high humidity will push our heat index over 110 degrees.

Expect drought conditions and burn bans to expand in the upcoming days. Bowie County, Texas was added to the burn restrictions list yesterday.

Current burn bans

Rain would be the cure for this excessive heat, but we are going to be dry in most areas for the next week. The only hope for rain would be some tropical juice moving through the Gulf next week helping to enhance our sea breeze.