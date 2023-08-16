SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning, ArkLaTex! We are in for a treat today as our pleasant summer pattern will continue for a 2nd day. Dry weather is expected for the remainder of the week, but sadly this will be our final day of cooler temperatures as the heat will return with an attitude tomorrow, and we may push record highs again by the weekend.

Let’s start with the great news. Temperatures are in the 60s this morning so if you can get outside before 9 a.m. this will be one of the rare mornings in the past 3 months that you’ll get a chance to feel ‘cool’ temperatures.

Expected high temperatures Wednesday

Sunny skies are expected throughout the day with highs winding up in the 80s and low 90s. There will be a comfortable light north breeze keeping our dewpoint temperatures (a measure of humidity) in the low 60s. A dewpoint in the low 60s is rare for us in August. We should enjoy one more day of low humidity tomorrow, but dewpoints will return to the low 70s by the end of the week.

Today’s humidity level

Speaking of the weather for the rest of the week… it’s not what any of us want. High temperatures will climb to 100 degrees tomorrow as a very strong ridge of high pressure takes over the weather pattern. This high will center itself over us by the weekend boosting highs into the 103-106 degree range. A south breeze will increase our humidity by Friday, and the combination of highs over 100 degrees and high humidity will bring back the Excessive Heat Warnings as our heat index will return to the 110 to 115-degree range.