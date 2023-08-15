SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Breaking weather news, it is going to feel great for the next 48 hours as a friendly cold front is passing through the ArkLaTex this morning. The front will scour out the record-breaking heat and lower our humidity at the same time.

Tuesday expected high temperatures

Temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s for most areas early this morning. There have been a few isolated rain showers that have developed behind the front near the Arkansas/Louisiana border, and these will drift southeast crossing I-20 around sunrise where we can’t rule out a brief rain shower between Shreveport and Minden.

Current Futurecast Loop

The wind is turning to the north behind the front bringing immediate humidity relief that you will notice right away. Temperatures will be warm this afternoon, but highs will be below average in the 80s and low 90s. Our heat index with humidity factored in has regularly topped 110 degrees over the last week. With the loss of humidity today there is no heat index, so this will feel like a 20 – 25 degree temperature drop from yesterday. It won’t hurt to be outside during the afternoon hours today and tomorrow.

If you are staying up late tonight or rising early Wednesday, you may feel some ‘cool’ air. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s, which may trick a few of us into thinking Fall is around the corner.

Forecast low temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Unfortunately, this won’t be the front that sends Summer away for good. Wednesday will feel great with similar temperatures to today and low humidity as well. High pressure returns with an attitude Thursday quickly cranking the temperatures to 100 degrees again. Humidity will surge late in the week and into the weekend so we will be back under heat advisories and excessive heat warnings rather quickly.

There won’t be much rain beyond today with a dry forecast through the weekend. A slight chance of rain may return by the middle of next week.