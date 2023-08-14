SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning, ArkLaTex! I hope everyone had a wonderful weekend. Although it will be very hot in most corners of the ArkLaTex today, there is a front arriving this afternoon that will give us some heat and humidity relief Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday expected high temperatures

The front is passing north of the ArkLaTex this morning and we will begin the day in the low 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach 100 degrees in most of our cities and towns south of I-30. The northern ArkLaTex will begin to feel relief as soon as today, as some counties north of I-30 have been removed from any heat advisories and warnings. The persistent Excessive Heat Warning continues today for much of east Texas and Louisiana where highs will reach 100 degrees, with humidity pushing the heat index to 110 degrees or higher.

Monday heat index

This will be a dry front for most areas, but a brief spotty shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out this afternoon through this evening. No severe weather is expected. Futurecast indicates a few showers developing in east Texas and Louisiana by mid to late afternoon, but this chance of showers could develop anywhere.

Current Futurecast Loop

Wind will turn to the north behind the front tonight pushing the excessive heat and humidity out of our lives for a few days. Lows will be in the low to mid-70s tonight with a very slight chance of rain lingering thorugh sunrise Tuesday.

Tuesday will be an absolute treat! A rare Summer day in 2023 that won’t feature 100-degree highs or severe thunderstorms. It will be a sunny day with highs in the 80s and low 90s with very low humidity for August. Enjoy the break from the heat and humidity Wednesday as well as highs will remain at comfortable levels for August.

Expected highs Tuesday

This won’t be the front that breaks the excessive heat just yet. High pressure will return late this week cranking our highs to near or just above 100 degrees Thursday through the weekend. The outlook for rain is not great, with dry weather expected through early next week.