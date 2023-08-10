SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There will be a very slight chance of rain around sunrise then we will dry out and heat up today. The heat advisories and warnings will be around through the weekend as we won’t see any relief through at least next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Current Futurecast Loop

It will be breezy this morning under partly cloudy skies. There are some rain showers moving across the I-20 corridor that will fizzle out after sunrise, but there may be a brief shower for areas near I-20 in Louisiana through 9 a.m.

Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory today

Sunshine will return quickly and we will have a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 90s to just over 100 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning has returned to most areas today. Temperatures near 100 and high humidity will bring a heat index of around 115 degrees this afternoon. Limit your time outside after 10 a.m. and stay safe in this heat!

Today’s heat index (left) and forecast highs (right) – use slider to adjust

High pressure will build into the ArkLaTex through the weekend. keeping it hot, humid, and dry. High temperatures will reach 100 to 105 degrees each day with little to no rain Friday through next Monday. Our heat index will remain at or above 110 degrees so we will likely see the Excessive Heat Warnings daily into next week.

There is no relief in the short-term forecast, but we may begin to see a few afternoon sea-breeze showers return by next Tuesday or Wednesday. As for our next chance to cool below 100 degrees? There may be a front that helps to bring a pattern change late next week, but I’m not convinced it will bring any major temperature relief as of yet. Stay tuned!