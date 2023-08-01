SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to August! We have 2 summer months behind us, with our current heatwave peaking in the upcoming days, with some relief from the ‘extreme heat’ expected as we move into next week.

Unfortunately, no relief in the short term as we have another Excessive Heat Warning in effect today. Temperatures will climb from the 70s at sunrise to just above 100 degrees this afternoon. High humidity will keep our heat index in the 110 to 114-degree range, so this will be the ‘true feel’ to the temperatures outside this afternoon. Heat-related illnesses can develop rapidly and without warning, so limit your time outside, avoid high-intensity work outdoors, and stay hydrated.

A few thunderstorms will pass north of the ArkLatex this morning, sending in a few clouds and giving us partly cloudy skies, but we are expected to stay dry today. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Current Futurecast Loop

High temperatures will go up a degree or two in the upcoming days with mostly sunny weather meaning Wednesday and Thursday may be the peak of our heatwave with a heat index pushing 115 degrees.

High pressure will begin to move west this weekend which will allow the temperatures to ease slightly this weekend. A cold front will move into the region early next week dropping highs back into the 90s with on-and-off rain throughout next week.