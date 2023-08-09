Dry weather continues as heat intensifies through the weekend

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex today bringing the return of triple-digit heat to much of the area. The heat will continue to intensify and spread north in the coming days with little if any, rain. We will stay hot and dry through most of next week.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Temperatures get hotter: Triple-digit heat returned to much of the ArkLaTex Wednesday. It will likely intensify and spread north in the coming days thanks to plenty of sunshine. Lows Thursday morning will once again begin in the 70s and low 80s. Daytime highs Thursday will range from the middle 90s over the northern part of the ArkLaTex to the range of 101 to 105 over the south.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Heat Index: With temperatures getting hotter, the heat index will become an increasing concern. Heat index values will be in the range of 105 to 110 over much of the area and could exceed 110 over the southern half of the area. A Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for most of the area.

Lots of sun & little rain: Futurecast shows that most of the area will stay dry Wednesday night with only a slight chance of rain over the extreme northern edge of the area. Thursday will begin with a few clouds that will give way to lots of sunshine. Expect a partly cloudy sky Thursday night. Once again a stray shower will be a slight possibility over the northern edge of the area. Dry weather will continue for all of the area Friday and this weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

No relief next week: The upper-level ridge responsible for this heat will strengthen this weekend and early next week and move a little west of the ArkLaTex. This will bring the hottest temperatures of this latest heat wave with highs approaching 105 as far north as Shreveport. The center of the ridge will then slowly move to the west. This could allow a little cooler temperatures and maybe a little rain by the end of next week. A blend of long-range models shows that much of the area could stay totally dry from now through all of next week.