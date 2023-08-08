Another extended period of very hot and mainly dry weather to begin

The area of upper-level high pressure that weakened enough to allow rain to return to part of the area recently will restrengthen over our area in the coming days. This will shut off any hope of beneficial rain and another stretch of triple-digit heat that could last a while.

Any hope of beneficial rain ends: Showers and thunderstorms returned to the northeastern third of the ArkLaTex late last night and this morning. What’s left of this rain will soon end and we will likely begin another stretch of mainly dry weather will begin.

Futurecast shows that we will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky over our area Tuesday night. Wednesday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds. We will then see a mostly clear sky Wednesday night and lots of sunshine Thursday.

Heat spread back north: The northern part of the ArkLaTex have seen below-normal temperatures during the past several days thanks to more clouds and rain. This will likely start to change Wednesday as the extremely hot temperatures begin to spread back to the north. Temperatures Wednesday will likely begin in the low to middle 70s over the northern edge of the area and the upper 70s to low 80s elsewhere. Daytime highs Wednesday will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s over most of the area with low to middle 90s lingering over the northern edge of the area.

Nearly two weeks of triple-digits? Later this week, the upper-level ridge that we have seen so much of this weekend will begin to spread more to the north. This will result in a very hot and mainly dry weather pattern for all of our area. Long-range models indicate that most of the area will see highs in the triple-digits for the rest of this week, this weekend, and probably all of next week. A little rain can not be ruled out, but chances from Wednesday through all of next week area looking rather slim.

10-day rain potential: The ten-day forecast of rainfall potential from a blend of models shows that rainfall totals will be well below the normal 1” that we see during a 10-day period during the month of August. Most of the area will be lucky to see 1/10 to ¼” of rain.