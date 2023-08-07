Rain for a small part of the ArkLaTex Tuesday & the heat continues

It still appears that any rain that manages to fall on the ArkLaTex Monday night and Tuesday will continue to be over the northern quarter of the area. The upper-level ridge that has kept us hot and dry will continue to do so through this week and possibly all of next week.

Get rain? Consider yourself lucky: A few lucky parts of the ArkLaTex received some rain over the weekend and today. It appears that we likely won’t see much change in where new rain falls Tuesday. Hi-res models including Futurecast and the HRRR model show that the best chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday will continue to be over the northern third of the area mainly north of the AR/LA line. As the rain moves further south, it will likely quickly dissipate. Rain chances will begin to decrease Tuesday afternoon before ending Tuesday evening. We will then begin another extended period of dry weather that could last into next week. The risk of severe weather will remain very low with only a marginal risk according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rain Potential: It still looks possible that we could see some decent rain over the northern tier of counties in the ArkLaTex. Futurecast shows that totals could exceed an inch over parts of McCurtain, Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, and possibly Nevada counties. The rest of the area will see much lighter amounts with mainly dry conditions over East Texas and most of Northwest Louisiana.

Above-normal temps continue: After highs Tuesday in the mid to upper 90s, the triple-digit heat will return to most of the area Wednesday. We likely won’t see any relief any time soon. Daytime highs will likely stay pretty close to 100 degrees for the rest of this week, this weekend, and possibly all of next week. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Dry weather resumes: The upper-level ridge will likely expand back to the east by the middle of the week. This will keep our area dry during the rest of this week. We might see the part of the ridge over our area weaken a little by the end of the weekend. This could allow the return of the random afternoon thunderstorm starting Sunday. These low-end rain chances could stick around through next week.