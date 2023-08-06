A little rain & heat relief for some, none for others

The upper-level ridge that has been keeping us hot and dry has shifted to the west. This has allowed some rain to move across the northern part of the area. This will continue through Tuesday and then we settle back into dry weather for all of the area.

Rain for some: We have seen a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms that have tracked across the northern edge of the area this weekend. It appears that we won’t see this track change much to the south over the next few days. Hi-res models including Futurecast continue to show that more showers and thunderstorms will likely move across SE OK, NE TX, & SW AR during the day Monday. It appears that this activity will dissipate before making it far past the AR/LA state line. Another round of showers and thunderstorms could move across these same areas during the day Tuesday. A severe storm or two will be possible but the risk is looking low. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will only have a marginal severe weather risk Monday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rain Potential: It will be feast or famine when it comes to rainfall around the area. Futurecast shows that some areas over the northern edge of the area could receive over one inch of rain. Those amounts quickly decrease as you look south. It appears that most of E TX and NW LA could stay totally dry. This could include Sheveport and Bossier City. If these areas do get rain, it likely won’t be much.

Above-normal temps continue: Rain or no rain, we likely won’t see much relief from the extreme heat. Temperatures will stay above normal from now through all of next week and probably the following week. Lows Monday morning will begin in the 70s and low 80s. We will again see daytime highs near 100 over the southern ⅔ of the area that doesn’t receive rain. Highs will be much cooler in the rain areas with highs in the low to middle 90s. Expect similar temperatures Tuesday.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Triple-digits next week: The upper-level ridge will likely expand back to the east by the middle of the week. This will likely bring the return of triple-digit heat to all of the area starting Wednesday. It’s possible that most of the area will continue to see highs in the triple digits through next weekend into the beginning of next week. Overnight lows will likely settle back into the upper 70s to low 80s.