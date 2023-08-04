A hot & dry weekend then very little rain & heat relief next week

Look for the extremely hot and dry weather to continue this weekend. It still looks like we will see a little rain and slightly cooler temperatures mainly Tuesday. Triple-digit heat will return to end next week with a little rain possible next weekend.

No weekend heat relief: Temperatures today have once again climbed several degrees above 100 over most of the area. Don’t expect much change from now through possibly Monday. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will once again begin in the upper 70s to low 80s. We will see daytime highs again soar above 100 degrees. Highs will likely stay in the range of 100 to 103 on Monday. Overnight lows will likely stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Heat Index: If you combine triple-digit temperatures with some rather high humidity, the ‘feels like’ temperature or heat index will continue to approach or even surpass 110 degrees. This will also likely continue to be a concern through Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect. Remember to hydrate yourself before heat exposure and take frequent breaks from the heat.

Futurecast: Upper-level high pressure will stay close enough to the ArkLaTex for the next few days to keep us dry. Futurecast continues to show a mostly clear sky for the ArkLaTex tonight. We will once again see plenty of sunshine Saturday with no rain. Expect the dry weather to continue through Sunday with mostly clear nights and plenty of sunshine. We will probably begin to see more clouds mix in with the sunshine by the end of the weekend. A very slight chance of rain will return to the northern half of the area Monday. This hope of rain may increase a little Tuesday.

More triple-digits next week: We have seen a discouraging trend in the long-range models as they have been trending drier & consequently hotter. It now appears that most of the area will see rainfall totals that will be well below ½”. The northeast edge of the area that will be farthest from the upper ridge will have the best chance of rain Monday and Tuesday and even here we will struggle to see ½” of rain. The ridge will quickly build back over our area Wednesday and bring back the triple-digit heat. It’s possible that we could see temperatures near 100 from Wednesday through next weekend. Models are still hinting at a slight chance of rain next weekend.