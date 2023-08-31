Dry air lingers through Friday then humidity & some rain return

We will see one more day of low humidity around the ArkLaTex before moisture begins to increase this weekend. A chance of rain will begin Sunday and could linger through Wednesday. Triple-digit heat is again looking promising late next week.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Mild nights and hot days: We’ve experienced some rather dry air for this time of year around the ArkLaTex for the past few days. The air could get a little drier on Friday. This could lead to the coolest night of the week Thursday night. Temperatures Friday morning will likely begin in the 60s over most of the ArkLaTex with some 50s over the northern part of the area. Despite the cooler start, highs on Friday will likely return to the low to middle 90s. Nighttime temperatures will quickly warm up this weekend with lows returning to the low to middle 70s by Sunday morning. Daytime highs this weekend will likely stay in the low to middle 90s.

Current Futurecast Loop

More moisture = more clouds & some rain: We have seen a Red Flag Warning in place for E TX and NW LA over the past few days. This will likely continue through Friday given the persistence of the dry air. Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky Thursday night. Expect plenty of sunshine once again Friday and a mostly clear sky again Friday night. A disturbance over the northern Gulf of Mexico will begin to move north. This system will quickly bring back the moisture which will lead to more clouds Saturday. A little rain will be possible on Saturday over the eastern part of the area. All of the area will have a chance of rain starting Sunday.

Rainfall projections trending up: That chance of rain will likely continue through next Wednesday. We continue to see an increase in the amount of rain that models are indicating. Typically during a ten-day period this time of year we receive about an inch of rain. It now appears that most of the area has a chance of receiving about ½”. It’s possible that some areas could see an inch or more.

Triple-digits still on the horizon: The upper-level ridge that has brought the hot and dry weather for the last half of the summer will return once again by the end of next week. This will likely end the threat of rain and increase the heat. Daytime highs will likely heat up close to 100 degrees by next Friday. Overnight lows will likely stay in the middle 70s. This heat could linger. I don’t see another decent cold front moving through the area during the next few weeks Stay tuned.