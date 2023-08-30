Humidity returns this weekend followed by some rain next week

We will continue to see some rather comfortable humidity levels for the next few days. An increase in humidity this weekend could lead to some rain next week. It still looks promising that the heat will increase very late next week.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Temperatures stay close to normal: Wednesday temperatures in the ArkLaTex began in the upper 60s to low 70s which is near or slightly below normal for this time of year. Wednesday’s high temperatures have also turned out to be close to normal in the low to middle 90s. We likely won’t see much change in temperature for the next few days. Thursday will likely once again begin with lows in the 60s and lower 70s. Expect daytime highs to return to the low to middle 90s. The dry air that has settled over our area will also hang around. Dew points are well below normal in the 50s and 60s. You probably won’t begin to notice a return in the humidity until this weekend. By Sunday, dew points will likely return to the 70s which is more typical for this time of year.

Current Futurecast Loop

Drier air = sunshine: The reason for the break in the humidity is a northeasterly wind that will likely stick around into the weekend. The wind will then shift around to the southeast ending our humidity break. Futurecast continues to keep the ArkLaTex dry. We will likely see a mostly clear sky over our area Wednesday night. Expect plenty of sunshine mixed in with a few clouds on Thursday. We will stay mostly clear Thursday night and continue to see plenty of sunshine on Friday. With the low humidity sticking around, the high fire danger will continue. We will once again have a Red Flag Warning in effect for E TX and NW LA Thursday

Rain now looks more promising next week but still not enough: For the past few days models have been indicating that our next chance of rain could return starting Sunday. It still appears that starting Sunday we could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the ArkLaTex. It now appears that rain chances could stick around for several days next week reaching their peak on Wednesday. While models continue to trend higher with their projected 10-day rain potential, the numbers indicated are still below normal. Typically during a 10-day period this time of year, we receive about an inch of rain. Most models show that we are in line to receive about half that.

Triple-digits on the horizon: The good news is that we likely won’t have to worry about the return of the intense heat until maybe the end of next week. Once the rain chances subside by next Thursday, temperatures will begin to warm. Daytime highs could return to the triple-digits by the end of next week. Overnight lows will return to the middle 70s by this Sunday and likely stay there through all of next week. If you are looking for signs that fall is just around the corner, don’t hold your breath. It appears that we will likely see near or above-normal temperatures stick around through the first half of September. Stay tuned!