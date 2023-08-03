More extreme heat, a brief cool down, & then more extreme heat

It still looks like we won’t see much relief from the heat through the weekend. The chance of rain and a few days of more normal temperatures look likely next week. Triple-digit heat could return for a few days late next week.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

A hot Friday and weekend: Temperatures today have once again climbed several degrees above 100 over most of the area. Don’t expect much change from now through possibly Monday. Temperatures Friday will once again begin in the upper 70s to low 80s. We will see daytime highs again soar above 100 degrees. Highs will likely stay in the range of 100 to 104 through Monday. Overnight lows will likely stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Heat Index: If you combine triple-digit temperatures with some rather high humidity, the ‘feels like’ temperature or heat index will continue to approach or even surpass 110 degrees. This will also likely continue to be a concern through the weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect. Remember to hydrate yourself before heat exposure and take frequent breaks from the heat.

Futurecast: Upper-level high pressure will stay close enough to the ArkLaTex for the next few days to keep us dry. Futurecast continues to show a mostly clear sky for the ArkLaTex tonight. We will once again see plenty of sunshine Friday with no rain. Expect the dry weather to continue through the weekend with mostly clear nights and plenty of sunshine. We will probably begin to see more clouds mix in with the sunshine by the end of the weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

A little change next week: Long-range models continue to show that the ridge will develop more west by the first of next week. This will allow more normal temperatures to return to the ArkLaTex by the middle of next week. Daytime highs will ease into the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s. As the ridge moves west, the main track of scattered thunderstorms that has been to our north will begin to shift south. We have started to see some consistency in projected rainfall potential. It still appears that the heaviest rain will fall over the Northeast quarter of the area where totals could approach 1”. Much lighter amounts will likely fall on the Southwest quarter of the area in Deep East Texas where a few locations could stay totally dry. The ridge will then begin to expand back to the east resulting in drier conditions late next week. Daytime highs could return to near 100 degrees.