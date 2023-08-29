Expect a slow warming trend with little rain

A breezy northeasterly wind has pumped drier air into the ArkLaTex that will stick around a few days. Temperatures will begin to heat up again by the weekend. That warming trend will continue through next week with very little rain.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Mild nights and rather hot days: August 2023 will likely go down as the second hottest August on record in Shreveport. It will likely end with more average temperatures over the next few days. Temperatures Tuesday began in the 60s and low 70s over most of the area. We have seen afternoon readings warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will likely see similar conditions both Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows Wednesday will likely stay in the 60s with a few low 70s. Daytime highs will likely return to the low to middle 90s over most of the area.

Current Futurecast Loop

Drier air leads to more sunshine: We will see a rather breezy northeasterly wind over the next few days that could bring in some very dry air for this time of year. Some models indicate that we could see the dew point dip into the lower 50s as soon as Tuesday afternoon. Typically this time of year we see dew points in the low and sometimes middle 70s. This dry air means that we should see plenty of sunshine for the next several days. Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky Tuesday night. Expect a mostly sunny sky once again Wednesday, a mostly clear sky Wednesday night, and plenty of sunshine once again Thursday.

Idalia to hit Florida as a major hurricane: Idalia has strengthened to a hurricane and will likely continue to strengthen before landfall. The National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast shows the storm probably becoming a major hurricane and slamming into the NW Florida coast sometime Wednesday morning. You can see the current status of Idalia and the potential impacts of the storm in the loop above. The storm will continue to move toward the NE and eventually move over the Atlantic. We will have to keep an eye on Idalia. While it’s most likely that the storm will continue to move out over the Atlantic. There is some chance that it could loop back to the West. Stay tuned.

Long range outlook here at home: The ridge of upper-level high pressure that has dominated our weather over the past few months will begin to move back towards the midwest by the end of this week. This will likely mean that we could see another extended period of dry weather. A look at the 10-day rain potential forecast from several models shows that rainfall totals from now through all of next week will likely be well below normal for this time of year. We will likely see a gradual warming trend that will intensify this weekend and next week. Daytime highs will likely eventually return to the upper 90s to lower 100s. Overnight lows will eventually warm back into the mid to upper 70s. I think that it is safe to say that the hottest temperatures of the year are now behind us. However, given that we have seen temps as high as 110, that’s not saying much. Enjoy the break from the humidity over the next few days.