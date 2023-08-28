Dry weather returns with more normal temperatures

More normal temperatures have finally returned to the ArkLaTex behind a cold front that triggered needed rain over most of the area this weekend. We will begin another streak of dry weather that could last most of the next two weeks.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Finally, more normal temperatures: After tying the all-time record high both Friday and Saturday and coming close again Sunday, cooler air has finally made its way back into our area. Temperatures Monday morning began in the low to middle 70s. This afternoon most of the area is 10 to more than 15 degrees cooler than it was yesterday. These ‘normal’ temperatures will likely stick around for several more days. Lows Tuesday morning will begin in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We will see daytime highs on Tuesday return to the low to middle 90s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Drier air moves in and sunshine sticks around: Expect some rather quiet weather over the next several days as much drier air moves in from the north. Monday has been a rather humid day with dew points where they typically are this time of year in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Those dew points will ease into the upper 50s to low 60s during the next few days. You will notice the break in the humidity. Futurecast shows that we will see quite a few clouds over the ArkLaTex Monday night. Any scattered showers and thunderstorms that develop over the southern part of the area will quickly end. Expect a mix of sunshine and a few clouds on Tuesday. We will then see a mostly clear sky on Tuesday night and plenty of sunshine once again on Wednesday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Idalia heading to Florida: Tropical Storm Idalia formed over the western Caribbean this weekend and is strengthening as it moves toward the northeast toward Florida. Idalia will quickly become a hurricane and will continue to get stronger over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm to become a major category 3 storm by the time it makes landfall Wednesday over northwest Florida. Idalia will not bring any impacts to the ArkLaTex.

Another extended period of dry weather: Hopefully you got some rain over the weekend because it appears that it could be a while before any rain returns. Long-range models currently show the ArkLaTex staying totally dry from now through pretty much all of next week. We will also eventually see the return of the extreme heat.

Highs this week will stay in the middle 90s and lows will mainly be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. That will begin to change this weekend. We could see highs back into the upper 90s by Sunday and back into the triple digits by the middle of next week. Nighttime temperatures will also warm up. Expect lows to warm back into the mid to upper 70s by the beginning of next week.