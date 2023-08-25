Two more days of extreme heat with a little rain

We will continue to see dangerously hot conditions in the ArkLaTex through the weekend with a slight chance for a few scattered afternoon t’showers. A front will bring a better chance of rain Sunday night and Monday followed by more normal temperatures.

The extreme heat continues: Temperatures Friday once again soared well above 100 degrees over much of the ArkLaTex. We likely won’t see much relief from the heat this weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning will likely begin in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs on Saturday will once again be near record territory. The high in Shreveport will likely be somewhere around 105 degrees. Saturday’s record high is 105 degrees set back in 2011. Sunday’s record high of 103 degrees set in 1963 will also be in jeopardy. Get through Sunday and we should start to see some heat relief on Monday. More on that later.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Scattered t’showers to stick around this weekend: We have seen some widely scattered t’showers develop over parts of the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon. This rain will quickly dissipate Friday evening and we will see a partly cloudy sky Friday night. Futurecast shows that Saturday will begin with lots of sunshine. It will end with a partly cloudy sky and more scattered showers and thunderstorms that will end Saturday evening. This cycle will likely repeat itself once again on Sunday. The chance of rain will increase over the northern part of the area on Sunday as the long-awaited cold front approaches the area. The more widespread rain will likely shift to the south on Monday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Just how much rain? We have become so dry, that we will be happy with any rain that we get in the coming days. The majority of the long-range models show that rainfall totals from now through next week will likely be in the range of ¼ to ½”. It is possible that a few lucky locations pick up more than 1”. It is possible that some could be disappointed. As of this writing, Futurecast paints a more optimistic picture showing more than 1” over much of the area. This is probably way overdone, but it’s nice to know that it is a possibility.

Gulf of Mexico storm next week? A few of the global models are showing that we could see a tropical system develop near the Yucatan by early next week.. As of right now, it this system develops, it looks like it would move through the southeastern Gulf towards the west coast of Florida. The National Hurricane Center indicates that there is now a high chance that this system will develop. Obviously, since we are talking about something that hasn’t even developed yet, things could change.

About that cooler air! It still looks promising that we will see more normal daytime temperatures during the middle of next week. Highs will likely retreat to the low to middle 90s by Tuesday. We actually could see below-normal nighttime temperatures through most of next week as lows retreat to the 60s and lower 70s. Most models continue to indicate that our break from the intense heat will likely end by next weekend. Highs will likely return to the lower 100s and lows should warm into the middle 70s. Once the rain ends Monday, the rest of next week is still looking dry. Keep your fingers crossed that Futurecast is correct. It could be a while before rain returns.