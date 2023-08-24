The chance of rain returns and the heat continues

For the first time in a long time, the chance of scattered areas of rain will return to the ArkLaTex Friday. The excessive heat that will likely continue to break records will continue through the weekend. A cold front brings cooler air and a better chance of rain on Monday.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Dangerously hot weather continues: Despite the fact that we have seen a few spotty areas of rain Thursday, temperatures continued to soar. Today’s & tomorrow’s record high temperatures in Shreveport of 103 will likely easily be broken. Temperatures Thursday night will be very similar to what we have seen throughout the week. Friday morning temperatures will likely begin in the 70s and low 80s. Daytime highs on Friday will likely meet or beat 105 over much of the area. The heat index on Friday will remain at dangerous levels of 110 to 115 degrees. Don’t expect much relief through the weekend.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Keep the rain hope alive! Any of the small areas of rain that have managed to develop over our area today will quickly give way to a clear to partly cloudy sky Thursday night. Futurecast and other hi-res models continue to show that we will see slightly better coverage of the random afternoon t’showers Friday. Expect that rain to quickly end Friday evening as we will see a partly cloudy sky Friday night. Saturday will likely bring another chance of isolated t’showers, but the coverage will likely decrease. Rain chances will increase slightly once again on Sunday and are looking much more promising Monday and Monday night as a cold front moves through the area. Behind the front, any hope of rain will end Tuesday as cooler and drier air moves into the area.

Current Futurecast Loop

Just how much rain? We have become so dry, that we will be happy with any rain that we get in the coming days. The majority of the long-range models show that rainfall totals from now through next week will likely be in the range of ¼ to ½”. It is possible that a few lucky locations pick up more than 1”. It is possible that some could be disappointed. The long-range blend of models remains rather pessimistic keeping 10-day totals below ¼” for all of the area.

Gulf of Mexico storm next week? A few of the global models are showing that we could see a tropical system develop near the Yucatan late this weekend. As of right now, it this system develops, it looks like it would move through the southeastern Gulf towards the west coast of Florida. The National Hurricane Center indicates that there is a medium chance that this system will develop. Obviously, since we are talking about something that hasn’t even developed yet, things could change.

Could 60s return? It still looks promising that we will see more normal daytime temperatures during the middle of next week. Highs will likely retreat to the low to middle 90s by Tuesday. Models continue to trend lower on nighttime lows next week. It now appears that most of the area could dip into the 60s next Wednesday and Thursday night. Unfortunately, models also continue to indicate another warming trend late next week. We could see more triple-digit heat by next weekend. Stay tuned.