Excessive heat continues with a little hope of a little rain

Record-high temperatures will continue to fall in the coming days. A few small and very isolated t’showers will become possible. A front will move through early next week and bring a better chance of rain and cooler temperatures. This will be followed by another warming trend.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Dangerously hot weather continues: So far this week, we have seen record-high temperatures Monday and Tuesday. Today’s record high of 106 is in jeopardy. We will likely continue to see record heat into the weekend. The hottest day of the week could be coming Thursday. Temperatures Thursday morning will once again begin in the 70s and low 80s. Highs on Thursday will likely be in the range of 105 to 110 over most of the area. Thursday’s record high temperature is 103 degrees which was set in 1963. That record will likely be shattered. Temperatures will ease only slightly until a front moves through Monday. Lows will likely stay in the 70s and low 80s. Daytime highs will likely fall into the lower triple digits by Monday. The Excessive Heat Warning will continue through at least Thursday, if not the weekend.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

At least some hope of rain: While most models are indicating the dry weather will continue, hi-res models including Futurecast show that a few small and very isolated t’showers will be possible starting Thursday afternoon. Don’t get your hopes up too much. Rain chances will probably be 10% or less at most locations. These low-end rain chances will continue through the weekend. Despite the very small chance of rain, we will continue to see plenty of sunshine. Futurecast shows a mostly clear sky Wednesday night and a mix of sunshine, clouds, and a few spotty showers Thursday. We will stay partly cloudy on Thursday night. The sun, cloud, and spotty shower mix will return on Friday.

Current Futurecast Loop

YAY! A break from the heat…Finally: The large area of upper-level high pressure that has caused the extreme heat during the past month will set up over the Rockies by the end of the weekend and early next week. The northwesterly upper-level wind on the east side of its circulation will push a welcome front through the area early next week. Our best rain chances in the next 10 days will likely come as this front moves through late Monday or Monday night. Temperatures behind the front will temporarily dip to more normal levels with highs in the middle 90s and lows in the low 70s. Unfortunately, next week will end with the upper ridge moving back to the east. That means that we could see more triple-digit heat by the end of next week.

10-day rain potential: So far, this August Shreveport has only received a Trace of rainfall tying it for the driest August on record. We have seen an increase in rainfall projections with the passage of the coming front from most global models. Most are now showing that amounts of ½ to 1” will be possible. What’s troubling to me is that the blend of long-range models is still showing much lighter amounts with totals of 1/10” of an inch or less. I would look at it this way. I expect to see less than ¼” of rain and hope that I’m one of the lucky ones that gets the needed inch. An optimist would also note that we are now seeing models trending the right way. Let’s hope that trend continues. Stay tuned.