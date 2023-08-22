Potentially seven straight days of record-breaking heat & then some relief

The ArkLaTex will continue to see near-record temperatures into the weekend. A front will move through the area Sunday and bring a slight chance of rain. More normal temperatures return behind the front next week.

Dangerously hot weather continues: We saw a new record high temperature in Shreveport Monday with a high of 107 degrees. Don’t expect much change over the next several days. The record highs from now through Sunday are as follows: Wed: 106, Thu: 103, Fri: 103, Sat: 105, and Sun: 103. There is a good chance that we could see all of them fall. If that happens, it would mean that we will have seen seven straight days of new record heat. Temperatures Wednesday will likely begin well above normal with lows in the 70s and low 80s. Daytime highs Wednesday will once again top 105 degrees over much of the area. Expect the heat index to continue to be an issue during this period and remember to protect yourself from the potential health issues caused by the heat.

The dry weather continues: Despite the presence of Tropical Storm Harold over extreme south Texas, the dry weather in the ArkLaTex will continue. Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky tonight. Expect plenty of sunshine once again Wednesday, a clear to partly cloudy sky Wednesday night, and lots of sunshine again Thursday. It is possible that we could see a very small chance of a pop-up t’shower starting Friday, but the rain chances will be very slim as most of the area will remain dry.

Finally, more normal temperatures: The large area of upper-level high pressure that has caused the extreme heat during the past month is now centered to our north. It will move rather close to us Thursday and then end up over the Rockies. The hottest days ahead of us will likely be Thursday and Friday. Highs will probably be in the range of 105 to 108 around the area. The all-time record high in Shreveport is 110. We will probably not see temperatures that hot, but it cannot be totally ruled out. As the ridge moves west, the upper-level wind will become more northwesterly. This will push a front south that could move through the ArkLaTex Sunday. We could see a slightly higher chance of needed rain Sunday, chances will remain low. Cooler and drier air will then move in behind the front next week. Highs will eventually settle into the middle 90s. Overnight lows will ease into the lower 70s. Both are pretty close to normal for this time of year.

10-day rain potential: So far, this August Shreveport has only received a Trace of rainfall tying it for the driest August on record. The blend of long-range models still shows that Shreveport and most of the ArkLaTex could stay totally dry through next week. If that happens not only will this month tie as the driest, but it would also tie or set a record for the most consecutive days without measurable rain. Remember, that there is hope for some rain Sunday, but if we get some, it likely won’t be very much. So today’s outlook brings good and bad news. The good news is that some heat relief is on the way. The bad news is that we likely stay dry.