Triple-digit heat continues until rain possibly returns next week

Don’t expect much change in the weather in the ArkLaTex for the next several days. Thanks to upper-level high pressure, we will continue to see lots of sun, heat, and humidity. A chance of rain and slightly cooler temperatures return next week.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

More extreme heat: Temperatures today have once again climbed several degrees above 100 over most of the area. Don’t expect much change from now through possibly Monday. Temperatures Thursday will once again begin in the upper 70s to low 80s. We will see daytime highs again soar above 100 degrees. Highs will likely stay in the range of 100 to 103 through Monday. Overnight lows will likely stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Heat Index: If you combine triple-digit temperatures with some rather high humidity, the ‘feels like’ temperature or heat index will continue to approach or even surpass 110 degrees. This will also likely continue to be a concern through the weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect. Remember to hydrate yourself before heat exposure and take frequent breaks from the heat.

Plenty of sun and little rain: The ArkLaTex continues to be influenced by a large area of upper-level high pressure that is now centered very close to our area. Futurecast shows that this will bring a mostly clear sky Wednesday night. We will once again see plenty of sunshine Thursday, a mostly clear sky Thursday night, and plenty of sunshine again Friday. Don’t expect much change this weekend, but we could see a few more clouds in the mix as the center of the ridge become more centered further west.

Current Futurecast Loop

Drought is beginning to develop over parts of the ArkLaTex. Consequently, we are starting to see burn bans issued for parts of the area. These are updated by regional state agencies and seen here.

A little change next week: Long-range models continue to show that the ridge will develop more west by the first of next week. This will allow more normal temperatures to return to the ArkLaTex by the middle of next week. Daytime highs will ease into the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s. As the ridge moves west, the main track of scattered thunderstorms will begin to shift south. Models have been rather inconsistent over the past few days on exactly how far south this track will shift. Consequently, there is some uncertainty on how much rain we will get and how much cooler it will be. The latest outlook from the long-range model blend still shows that the NE part of the area could see 1/2 to 1″ of rain. Amounts will likely be much lighter over the southern half of the area.