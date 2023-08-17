Could the hottest temperatures of the summer be ahead of us?

After a break from the extreme heat for a couple of days, another extended period of dangerously hot weather began today and will continue through all of next week. The hottest air of the summer could arrive as soon as Friday.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

As if today wasn’t hot enough: Wednesday night was the end of our break from the heat. Temperatures Thursday morning began in the 60s over most of the area. Unfortunately, we have seen a huge rise in temperatures Thursday as highs will likely end up in the triple-digits over most of the area. It will get worse before it gets better.

Temperatures Thursday night will likely fall into the 70s over most of the area. Daytime highs will soar well above 100 over most of the area. So far the hottest temperature in Shreveport this summer has been 106 degrees. We could meet or even beat that temperature Friday or possibly Saturday and it doesn’t look much better for Sunday and Monday. Lows will also continue to warm up with overnight lows eventually close to 80 degrees by the weekend.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Upper-level high pressure = RAIN: Futurecast shows that we will have little if any chance of rain over the next few days. Look for a mostly clear sky Thursday and lots of sunshine once again Friday. We will then see a clear to partly cloudy sky Friday night and even more sunshine Saturday. The same goes for Sunday and Monday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico: As we move into next week, a disturbance will be moving from west to east through the eastern Gulf of Mexico. As of right now, it appears that this system will track well to the south of the ArkLaTex and any rain associated with it will stay to our south. According to the National Hurricane Center, there is a low chance that this could develop into a tropical depression. This system will be moving along the bottom of the big upper-level ridge responsible for our hot and dry weather pattern. Any changes in this ridge’s strength or location will also change the path that this system will take. We will be keeping a close eye on it.

10 more days of NO rain? Most long-range models are keeping the ArkLaTex dry from now through pretty much all of next week. A blend of models shows that most of the area could stay totally dry during the next 10 days. It is possible that the disturbance mentioned above could take a more northerly track. While it is possible, it still looks unlikely as the 10 day rain outlook from a blend of long-range models shows that most of the ArkLaTex will stay totally dry with a little rain possible over the southern edge of the area.