The dry weather continues as intense heat returns

We’ve enjoyed a break from the extreme heat and high humidity over the past few days. Triple-digit heat will quickly return Thursday and likely last through all of next week. Unfortunately, it still looks like rain is looking doubtful.

The heat break will soon end: During the past two months, we’ve experienced temperatures in the 60s in Shreveport only two times. We did it again Wednesday morning. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon have heated back into the 90s over most of the area. After possibly one more night of 60s Wednesday night, the extreme heat that we have come to expect will return. Highs Thursday will likely soar back into the triple digits over the southern half of the area. The heat will only intensify Friday and this weekend with highs rivaling the hottest of the summer by Saturday.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Lots of sun and no rain: Futurecast shows that despite a gradual increase in humidity, we likely won’t see many clouds for the next few days. Expect a mostly clear sky Wednesday night and lots of sunshine again Thursday. We will again see a mostly clear sky Thursday night and lots of sunshine Friday. This ‘broken record’ weather pattern is just beginning.

Current Futurecast Loop

Another extended streak of triple digits: During the next few days, the upper-level ridge that has dominated our weather pattern over the past month will eventually settle over the middle of the country. It will remain close enough and strong enough to provide us the plenty of heat. Models are indicating that we could see daytime temperatures rival some of the hottest of the summer so far Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Will try to take the edge off of the heat heading into next week but will likely stay in the triple digits through the entire week. So far this summer, we have experienced 19 days of triple-digit heat in Shreveport. I wouldn’t be surprised if we end the month of August with more than 30.

No rain in sight: Most long-range models are keeping the ArkLaTex dry from now through pretty much all of next week. A blend of models shows that most of the area could stay totally dry during the next 10 days. It is possible that a disturbance could move along the bottom of the upper ridge over the Gulf of Mexico during the middle of next week. The National Hurricane Center indicates that there is a ‘low’ chance that this system will become a tropical depression. Depression or not, this could be our only hope of seeing rain.