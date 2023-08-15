One more day of heat relief then we start all over again

A cold front made its way through the ArkLaTex Monday and Monday night. Cooler and drier air has settled in behind the front and will be around for one more day. The upper-level ridge will return and bring possibly ten more straight days of triple-digit heat.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Enjoy Tuesday night, Wednesday, & Wednesday night: Temperatures Tuesday turned out to be much cooler than the extreme triple-digit heat that most of the area has endured over the past few weeks. Afternoon temperatures over the northern part of the area have only climbed into the mid to upper 80s. Further south we have warmed well into the 90s. It will likely be cooler over most of the area Tuesday night as all of the area will likely see overnight lows dip into the 60s. Normal for this time of year is in the low to middle 70s. Highs Wednesday will likely be similar to what we have seen Tuesday as most of the area will be in the 80s and 90s. Lows Wednesday night will dip back into the 60s before the return of triple digits to much of the area Thursday.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunshine to stick around: Futurecast shows the impact that the drier air will have on our area. We will see a mostly clear sky Tuesday night. Expect plenty of sunshine Wednesday with a few clouds mixing in during the afternoon. That will be followed by another mostly clear sky Wednesday night and plenty of sunshine once again Thursday. Rain continues to look extremely unlikely.

Current Futurecast Loop

Another extended streak of triple digits: The upper-level ridge will eventually settle over the middle of the country over the Midwest. It will remain close enough and strong enough to provide us the plenty of heat. It will likely reach its closest point late this week. Models are indicating that we could see daytime temperatures rival some of the hottest of the summer so far Friday and Saturday. Will try to take the edge off of the heat heading into next week but will likely stay in the triple digits through all of next week. Through Monday, this summer ranks as the 4th hottest summer on record in Shreveport. Given that the majority of the next few weeks will see well above-normal temperatures, it is possible that we see this summer’s ranking rise before August ends.

No rain in sight: Most long-range models are keeping the ArkLaTex dry from now through pretty much all of next week. A blend of models shows that most of the area could stay totally dry during the next 10 days. It is possible that a disturbance could move along the bottom of the upper ridge over the Gulf of Mexico during the middle of next week. This could be our only hope of seeing rain. As of right now, it appears that it may be too much to hope for. Stay tuned!