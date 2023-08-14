A break from the heat but don’t get too used to it

We have experienced some brutally hot weather across the ArkLaTex during most of the month of August. It still appears that we will see a brief break from the heat Tuesday and Wednesday. That break will be followed by another period of triple-digit heat.

A front moves through but don’t hold your breath on getting rain: It appears that we will finally see a cold front move through the area that will bring a few days of below-normal temperatures for a change. The big question is will we see any needed rain? Unfortunately, the answer is probably not. Futurecast does show a few spotty showers with a little thunder will be possible Monday evening and again late Monday night into very early Tuesday morning. The rest of Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine and a needed break from the extreme heat and humidity as drier air moves in behind the front. Expect a mostly clear sky Tuesday night and plenty of sunshine again Wednesday. The next two days will easily be the most bearable days that most of the ArkLaTex has experienced this month.

Current Futurecast Loop

Just how much cooler? Typically during this time in August our daytime highs area around 95 degrees. It is looking likely that most of the area will be below that number on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Tuesday will mainly be in the mid to upper 80s over the northern half of the area and mainly the middle 90s over the south. Thanks to the expected drier air, lows Tuesday night will retreat to the 60s over pretty much all of area with some low 60s over the northern part of the area. Expect similar temperatures Wednesday.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Extreme heat to return: Over the next few days the upper-level ridge of high pressure that has been keeping the ArkLaTex so hot and dry will be well to our west. Unfortunately, it appears that it will build back over our area later this week bringing the heat back with it. Daytime highs will likely return to the triple digits as soon as Thursday and likely stay there through this weekend and all of next week. Overnight lows will gradually warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s by this weekend.

No rain in sight: Most long-range models are keeping the ArkLaTex dry from now through most of next week. A blend of models shows that most of the area could stay totally dry during the next 10 days with the exception of a little rain over the southern edge of the area. It is possible that a disturbance could move along the bottom of the upper ridge over the Gulf of Mexico during the middle of next week. This could be our only hope of seeing rain. Stay tuned!