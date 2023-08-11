A very hot weekend and an early week cool front

The dangerously hot weather will continue through Monday with highs near 105 degrees. It’s now looking promising that an early week front could give us a small break from the heat and humidity. Unfortunately, we will not see much rain.

Dangerously hot weekend & Monday: Temperatures Friday began in the 70s and low 80s. With the return of some sunshine this afternoon we have climbed into the triple digits over most of the area. Thursday saw daytime highs over the southern half of the area near 105 degrees. Depending on cloud cover, it’s looking likely that we will continue to see highs near 105 this weekend and Monday. WIth humid air still in place, overnight lows will likely continue to settle into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Heat Index: With temperatures so hot, the heat index will continue to be a concern. Heat index values will be in the range of 110 to 115 over all of the area. It’s possible that we will see an Excessive Heat Warning in place each day into the beginning of next week. If you have plans to be outdoors this weekend, be sure to hydrate before heat exposure, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks away from the heat.

Plenty of sun and no rain: Futurecast shows that most of the area will stay dry Friday night. Saturday will begin with a few clouds that will give way to lots of sunshine. Expect a partly cloudy sky Saturday night and plenty of sunshine both Sunday and Monday. A front will move through the area Monday night and early Tuesday. Most models show that we will be hard-pressed to see any rain, but the front will at least bring slightly cooler and drier air. Daytime highs could briefly ease into the mid to upper 90s and lows could dip into the low to middle 70s.

Still not much rain: Most long-range models are keeping the ArkLaTex dry from now through next weekend. A blend of models shows that most of the area could stay totally dry during the next 10 days. While rain can’t totally be ruled out, if you get some, it won’t be much based on current model projections. Fingers still crossed that this changes. Stay tuned and have a great weekend.