An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 PM Saturday. We are in a “Heat Rut” with very little relief in sight. So here is your simple but dangerous “Wash, Rinse, Repeat” outlook. Our only relief from continuous heat is (or was) a stalled cold front in the northern ArkLaTex.

Unfortunately, our everlasting upper ridge of high pressure will lift our way from the Gulf of Mexico. The chance of any beneficial rain is almost none. However, a bit of rain may develop near or north of I-30. Highs today will likely be in the upper 90s far north to triple digits elsewhere. Lows Saturday morning will hold no relief as our upper high will make the ArkLaTex its home for at least the weekend if not longer. As of now, it appears that the upper-level high pressure will encompass much more of the region as we go through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the triple digits with heat index levels near 110 to 115 for the weekend.

If we are patient (not me), a strong trough of low pressure and attendant cold front may drop southward by early to mid-week and push our upper-level high pressure to the west of the Arklatex. if we are lucky, this may make it through most of the ArkLaTex bringing a bit of relief to, at least, the northern two-thirds of the ArkLaTex. Unfortunately, “Ultra Heat” will continue for the rest of us. Nonetheless, this will likely be only a brief respite with the “Heat Dome” overtaking the ArkLaTex once again!