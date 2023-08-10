Too much heat and too little rain

Our newest streak of dry and very hot weather will likely continue through most of the next week. It’s possible that much of the area could stay totally dry through the next ten days. The heat could ease a little late next week.

Some of the hottest temperatures of the summer: Temperatures Thursday began in the 70s and low 80s. With the return of some sunshine this afternoon we have climbed into the triple digits over most of the area. As upper-level high pressure strengthens and settles over Texas in the coming days, it’s possible that we could see some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far. The high temperature in Shreveport this summer has been 106 degrees. Highs over the next few days will be in the range of 103 to 105 with the hottest temperatures expected Sunday and Monday. Lows will likely remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Heat Index: With temperatures so hot, the heat index will continue to be a concern. Heat index values will be in the range of 105 to 115 over all of the area. It’s possible that we will see an Excessive Heat Warning in place each day into the beginning of next week.

Lots of sun & little rain: Futurecast shows that most of the area will stay dry Thursday night. Friday will begin with a few clouds that will give way to lots of sunshine. Expect a partly cloudy sky Friday night and plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. It is looking likely that most of the area will stay dry through most of next week. It’s possible that we could see the upper ridge weaken enough late next week to allow a very slight chance of rain to return.

Where’s the rain: Most long-range models are keeping the ArkLaTex dry from now through next weekend.

A blend of models shows that a little rain will be possible mainly over the extreme northern and southeastern edges of the area. As of right now, it appears that our biggest hope for some rain could come next Friday. Let’s hope models are wrong and the outlook changes.