Triple digits through Monday then back to ‘normal’

The weather in the ArkLaTex continues to be dominated by a large area of upper-level high pressure. This will continue into the beginning of next week, keeping us hot and mainly dry. The weather pattern changes next weeks with more normal temperatures.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Triple-digit heat continues: Temperatures today have once again climbed several degrees above 100 over most of the area. It appears that we will see little relief for the rest of this week and this weekend. Overnight lows will likely stay in the upper 70s to low 80s. Daytime highs will likely stay in the 102 to 106-degree range from now through the weekend and possibly into Monday..

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Heat Index: If you combine triple-digit temperatures with some rather high humidity, the ‘feels like’ temperature or heat index will continue to approach or even surpass 110 degrees. This will also likely continue to be a concern through the weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect. Remember to hydrate yourself before heat exposure and take frequent breaks from the heat.

Dry weather continues: The center of the upper ridge will settle right over our area during the next couple of days. This will likely prevent any decent hope of rain. Futurecast shows a mostly clear sky over our area Tuesday night. We will likely stay dry over most of the area Wednesday. A stray shower or thunderstorm can not totally be ruled out Wednesday afternoon. If we do see any, and that is a big if, it would be over the southern third of the area south of I-20.

Current Futurecast Loop

Next week looks cooler with a little rain: Long-range models continue to show that the ridge will develop more west by the first of next week. This will allow more normal temperatures to return to the ArkLaTex through most of next week. Daytime highs will ease into the middle 90s. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 70s. We will also see a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms return, however, models continue to show that rainfall totals from now through next week will stay below normal through next week. Unfortunately, drought conditions are starting to develop over the southern quarter of the area. We will likely see the areas of drought intensify and expand in the coming weeks.