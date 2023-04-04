Strong to severe thunderstorms will develop over part of the ArkLaTex Tuesday night and will gradually move southeast lingering into Wednesday. Heavy rain will then become an issue for part of the area Thursday through Friday.

Current severe weather outlooks, watches, warnings with radar

Severe weather Tuesday night: Our next round of strong to severe storms is slated to develop Tuesday night near the NW edge of the ArkLatex. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there is an enhanced to moderate risk of severe storms for the northern half of the area during the late night hours tonight. This means that we could have numerous to widespread reports of wind damage, large hail, and a few tornadoes. More on the tornado risk is below. The storms will move into East Texas and Northwest Louisiana Wednesday morning and will still have the capability of being at severe levels. SPC has a slight severe weather risk for the eastern half of the area for Wednesday. This means that any severe weather issues will be scattered in nature. All severe weather threats will be possible including the chance for a few tornadoes.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Storm timing: Futurecast shows that we will still have a chance for an isolated severe storm over the NW edge of the area late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. The main event will come from storms that develop just northwest of our area at around midnight Tuesday night. This broken line of storms will slowly move southeast during the night and should enter E TX and NW LA by morning. Eventually, the intensity of the storms will decrease and become focused over the southeast half of the area. Any severe weather threat will end as much cooler air begins to invade the area from the northwest. Rain will likely continue and be rather persistent over E TX and NW LA from Wednesday through much of Friday.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Tornado Potential: Most hi-res models including Futurecast show that the risk for stronger tornadoes will probably be low for our area. You can see that as of right now, the intensity of the rotation indicated in models is on the low end of the spectrum. We will still have the potential of seeing several tornadoes. This just means that they probably will not be as strong in our area as those witnessed with last week’s storm to our north. Keep in mind that this still could change if the storms develop soon than anticipated. Since this event could occur during the late-night hours, make sure you have the means to be alerted if a tornado warning is issued for your area while you are sleeping.

Rainfall potential: The heaviest rain over the ArkLaTex Tuesday night will be over the north half of the area where amounts could exceed 1”. The heaviest rain over the next several days will be over the southern half of the area probably south of Shreveport. Futurecast shows that these areas could receive anywhere from two to over five inches of rain from now through Friday. Flooding could eventually become a concern in these areas.

Could nice weather return by Easter? It still appears that we will finally see some improvement in our weather which will likely begin this weekend. Thanks to some potentially persistent rain, temperatures Thursday and Friday will only climb into the 50s and 60s. Rain chances should end Friday night or Saturday and we will see a rapid warming trend. As of right now, it appears that we will see dry conditions for Easter Sunday with lows in the middle 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. That warming trend will continue through next week with some of the hottest temperatures of the year on the way. It’s looking promising that we could see highs in the low 90s by the end of next week. It also looks promising that we could see a solid week of dry and more importantly quiet weather. Stay Tuned! I will likely do a live update that you can watch below this evening at 8:30 pm.